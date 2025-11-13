Atrium Research Estimates Namib Minerals FY2027 Earnings

Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM – Free Report) – Analysts at Atrium Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Namib Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Namib Minerals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Namib Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Namib Minerals Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NAMM traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 86,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.16. Namib Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71.

About Namib Minerals

Namib Minerals is a gold producer, developer and explorer with operations focused principally in Zimbabwe. Namib Minerals, formerly known as Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI, is based in New York.

