Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for RCL Q1 Earnings

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.69. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $14.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ FY2027 earnings at $20.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $358.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $372.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.04. The company had a trading volume of 425,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,717. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.60. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $366.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after purchasing an additional 602,447 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7,890.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,088,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

