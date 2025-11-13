Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at UBS Group

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FLR. Wall Street Zen raised Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fluor from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Get Fluor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLR

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE FLR traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.16. 1,204,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,343. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01. Fluor has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Fluor by 11.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.