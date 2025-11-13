Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Stock Price

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s previous close.

DAVA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of DAVA stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $7.03. 684,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,450. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.38 million, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.18. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Endava by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,216,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 609,215 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Endava by 661.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 205.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

