GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This is a 20.0% increase from GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

GNT traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.17. 20,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,145. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the third quarter worth $84,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 696.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 22.6% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

