SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 22,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $452.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.00.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $370.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.