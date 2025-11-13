Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Lowered to $123.00 at Morgan Stanley

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPT. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.04.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.42. The stock had a trading volume of 261,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,050. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.67 and its 200 day moving average is $110.40. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.17 and a 12 month high of $127.65.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.The firm had revenue of $398.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 30,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 45.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

