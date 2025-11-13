Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 22,292 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,292 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $68,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,727,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,105,698,000 after buying an additional 1,314,182 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $532,360,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,257,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $915,295,000 after buying an additional 514,399 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $172,139,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,859,000 after acquiring an additional 329,974 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $588.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $524.35 and a 200-day moving average of $465.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total transaction of $5,844,814.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,564.90. This represents a 41.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 46,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,825,699 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

