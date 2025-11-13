Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CMG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,002,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,391,104. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,001,668,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $535,023,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $597,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,319.7% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,848,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,580,000 after buying an additional 4,759,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
