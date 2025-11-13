Cisco Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd.

Cisco Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Cisco Systems has a payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 3.1%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $291.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $74.84.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

