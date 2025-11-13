Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $992,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Twilio by 35.8% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Twilio by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 72,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 104.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 97,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO stock opened at $126.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $146.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Twilio from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,345,050.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 220,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,939,666.47. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $924,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 129,618 shares in the company, valued at $14,906,070. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 44,808 shares of company stock worth $4,677,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

