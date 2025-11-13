Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,612,000. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9,256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.51. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $97.77. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

