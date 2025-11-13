Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Purchases 10,361 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $34,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.49.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 9.0%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $258.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $421.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

