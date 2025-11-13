Wedbush Predicts Lower Earnings for DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for DoubleDown Interactive in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $95.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.28 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 32.94%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DDI. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $16.00 target price on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of DDI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.29. 3,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 15,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 33,459 shares during the period.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

