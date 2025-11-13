CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.05. CytomX Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.0750, with a volume of 823,207 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 7.9%

The company has a market cap of $659.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 158.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Miller Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

Featured Stories

