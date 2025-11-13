Firefly Aerospace Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FLY)

Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 7,218 call options on the company. This is an increase of 70% compared to the average volume of 4,257 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price target on Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Firefly Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Institutional Trading of Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Firefly Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Firefly Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Firefly Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in Firefly Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,000.

FLY stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.53. 4,793,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,404. Firefly Aerospace has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Firefly Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace is a market leading space and defense technology company with an established track record of success providing comprehensive mission solutions to national security, government, and commercial customers. Our mission is to enable responsive, regular, and reliable launch, transit, and operations in space for our customers across the globe.

Featured Stories

