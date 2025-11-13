CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

CMB.TECH nv (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 644,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 940,804 shares.The stock last traded at $9.9540 and had previously closed at $9.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMBT. Wall Street Zen downgraded CMB.TECH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CMB.TECH in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMB.TECH currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get CMB.TECH alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMBT

CMB.TECH Trading Up 5.3%

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25.

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). CMB.TECH had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $387.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.00 million.

CMB.TECH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. CMB.TECH’s payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMB.TECH

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMBT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CMB.TECH during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CMB.TECH by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CMB.TECH by 27.5% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CMB.TECH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CMB.TECH by 142.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter.

About CMB.TECH

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMB.TECH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMB.TECH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.