Hudock Inc. Has $21.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $21,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 705.3% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG opened at $168.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day moving average is $153.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $172.33.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.2487 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

