Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 448 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Kaizen Financial Strategies lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $168.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $172.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.89.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

