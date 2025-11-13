Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a 0.0% increase from Atlanticus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Atlanticus Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATLCP opened at $24.18 on Thursday. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21.
Atlanticus Company Profile
