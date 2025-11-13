10,000 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Bought by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of UPS stock opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 101.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

