Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Omada Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Omada Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Omada Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Omada Health in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Omada Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Omada Health stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.41. 13,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,475. Omada Health has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Omada Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omada Health in the third quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Omada Health in the third quarter worth about $176,000.

Omada’s mission is to bend the curve. Our hope is that, one day, tomorrow’s epidemiologists will notice a bend in disease curves, wonder what might be happening, and conclude that part of that impact has been Omada. As part of that mission, we strive to inspire and enable people to make lasting health changes on their own terms.

