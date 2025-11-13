WillScot’s (WSC) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of WillScot from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WillScot from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

WSC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,374. WillScot has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. WillScot had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $566.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. WillScot has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WillScot will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 22,000 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $541,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,955.94. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 89.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 45.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in WillScot in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in WillScot during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

