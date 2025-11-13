Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,598 Shares of NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. $NWPX

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of NWPX Infrastructure worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 49.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 36,643 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NWPX Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 258.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 69,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NWPX Infrastructure stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.61. 4,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,899. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $553.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.74. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $65.84.

NWPX Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $151.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Research analysts expect that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $104,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,566.88. This represents a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $258,715. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWPX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of NWPX Infrastructure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Northland Capmk upgraded NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

