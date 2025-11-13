Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Joseph Stephen Clabby Purchases 1,000 Shares

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Stephen Clabby acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,068.53. The trade was a 6.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Barrett Business Services Trading Up 1.5%
BBSI stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,217. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $906.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $318.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.
Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 121.3% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 399,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after acquiring an additional 219,049 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth about $385,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on BBSI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $46.00 price objective on Barrett Business Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Barrett Business Services
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Barrett Business Services
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 4 High-Yield Real Estate Stocks to Buy as Investors Get Defensive
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Oklo’s Meltdown Is Over: A Robust Rebound Lies Ahead
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 Reasons On Holding’s Sell-Off Is Over and New Highs Are Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.