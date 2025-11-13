Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Joseph Stephen Clabby Purchases 1,000 Shares

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Stephen Clabby acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,068.53. The trade was a 6.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BBSI stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,217. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $906.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $318.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 121.3% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 399,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after acquiring an additional 219,049 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth about $385,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBSI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $46.00 price objective on Barrett Business Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

