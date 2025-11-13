FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

FVR traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.99. 66,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FrontView REIT has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $19.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.17 million and a PE ratio of -13.09.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $16.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 million. FrontView REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. FrontView REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FrontView REIT from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

