comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director William Paul Livek Sells 3,735 Shares of Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) Director William Paul Livek sold 3,735 shares of comScore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $26,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 199,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,550. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Paul Livek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get comScore alerts:

On Monday, November 10th, William Paul Livek sold 2,206 shares of comScore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $16,699.42.

comScore Stock Up 1.2%

comScore stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. 2,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,816. comScore, Inc. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $33.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of comScore in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, comScore currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SCOR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in comScore stock. Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC owned 7.98% of comScore worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.