FY2025 EPS Estimates for AST SpaceMobile Lowered by Analyst

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for AST SpaceMobile in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 11th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.23) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.87). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AST SpaceMobile’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASTS. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays lowered AST SpaceMobile from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank cut AST SpaceMobile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $42.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.27.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 2.9%

ASTS stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.61. 2,391,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,089,282. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 8.23.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.27). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 1,639.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1236.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $1,049,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,485 shares in the company, valued at $20,860,012.80. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,623,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $192,755. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $38,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

