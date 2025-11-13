ACCESS Newswire (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ACCESS Newswire (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. ACCESS Newswire had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%.

ACCESS Newswire Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,774. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.14. ACCESS Newswire has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCESS Newswire in the second quarter worth $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCESS Newswire in the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACCESS Newswire in the 3rd quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCESS Newswire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,724,000. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on ACCESS Newswire from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACCESS Newswire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About ACCESS Newswire

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

