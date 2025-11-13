LogicMark (OTCMKTS:LGMKD) Issues Earnings Results

LogicMark (OTCMKTS:LGMKD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. LogicMark had a negative return on equity of 61.46% and a negative net margin of 90.99%.The business had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million.

LogicMark Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LGMKD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. 515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.67. LogicMark has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3,065.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised LogicMark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LogicMark currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LogicMark Company Profile

LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely.

