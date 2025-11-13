Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Trading Down 23.7% – What’s Next?

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 23.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$18.28 and last traded at C$19.13. Approximately 4,329,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the average daily volume of 901,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on NPI. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.07.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Northland Power
Northland Power Price Performance
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Northland Power
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- AMD to $300 Looks Easy—Here’s Why $500 Could Be Next
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- $5B+ in Buybacks: What DraftKings, AppLovin, and Altria Are Telling You
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 4 High-Yield Real Estate Stocks to Buy as Investors Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.