Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 268,742 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 226,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.70.
Granada Gold Mine Company Profile
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
