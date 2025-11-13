Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.21 and last traded at $86.5270, with a volume of 1124743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.39.

The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.59.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $84,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 22,970 shares of company stock worth $1,862,878 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

