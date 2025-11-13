James Orlando Buys 4,695 Shares of Catapult Group International (ASX:CAT) Stock

Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT – Get Free Report) insider James Orlando acquired 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of A$30,001.05.
Catapult Group International Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The firm has a market cap of $628.01 million, a PE ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 2.02.
About Catapult Group International
