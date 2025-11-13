Ck Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Ck Hutchison Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,040,289 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 349% from the previous session’s volume of 231,543 shares.The stock last traded at $7.08 and had previously closed at $7.08.

Ck Hutchison Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27.

Get Ck Hutchison alerts:

Ck Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 338.0%.

About Ck Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ck Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ck Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.