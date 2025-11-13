United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 45.32%. United States Antimony updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

United States Antimony Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of UAMY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.66. 4,847,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,946,705. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -188.75 and a beta of -0.10. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on United States Antimony from $8.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United States Antimony news, CEO Gary C. Evans bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,378,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,154.34. This represents a 4.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in United States Antimony by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the third quarter worth $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in United States Antimony by 28.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 12.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.