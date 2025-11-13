Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.09, but opened at $13.60. Air Canada shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 842 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACDVF. National Bankshares lowered shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Air Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Air Canada had a positive return on equity of 18.56% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

