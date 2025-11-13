Francis Financial Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

