Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 49,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 40,297 shares.The stock last traded at $54.66 and had previously closed at $54.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SMBC. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $60.50 price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Missouri Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a market cap of $618.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The savings and loans company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.86%.The business had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

