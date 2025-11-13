Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Northland Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $15.50. Northland Power shares last traded at $14.1150, with a volume of 12,308 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NPIFF shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of -80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.0724 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 542.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is presently -500.00%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

