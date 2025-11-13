Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Northland Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $15.50. Northland Power shares last traded at $14.1150, with a volume of 12,308 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on NPIFF shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Northland Power
Northland Power Stock Performance
Northland Power Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.0724 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 542.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is presently -500.00%.
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Northland Power
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 4 High-Yield Real Estate Stocks to Buy as Investors Get Defensive
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Oklo’s Meltdown Is Over: A Robust Rebound Lies Ahead
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Reasons On Holding’s Sell-Off Is Over and New Highs Are Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.