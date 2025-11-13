Stifel Canada Estimates Barrick Gold’s Q4 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Cormark raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.38.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

ABX stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$52.30. 1,392,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,533. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$21.73 and a twelve month high of C$52.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.90.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.78 billion during the quarter. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Poupak Bahamin sold 8,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.21, for a total transaction of C$346,269.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,211,653.38. This represents a 22.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Joel James Holliday sold 13,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total transaction of C$548,735.07. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 84,087 shares in the company, valued at C$3,395,752.59. This trade represents a 13.91% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold 62,990 shares of company stock worth $2,580,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

