Leerink Partnrs Increases Earnings Estimates for AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AnaptysBio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.11). The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.08) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $6.49 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

ANAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AnaptysBio from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

ANAB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.58. 59,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,066. The company has a market cap of $929.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $40.96.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $1.58. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 49.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.24%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 126.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 950.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 175.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 11,630.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 1,779.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.