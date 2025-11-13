Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ascend Wellness FY2025 Earnings

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Ascend Wellness in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Ascend Wellness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Ascend Wellness presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ascend Wellness Price Performance

AAWH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,844. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Ascend Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.

