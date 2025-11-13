Northland Capmk Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for APEI

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Northland Capmk analyst L. Horton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of American Public Education to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of APEI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,867. The company has a market cap of $619.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $39.83.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $163.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.02 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 4.44%. American Public Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.320-0.450 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the third quarter worth about $1,341,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.7% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

