Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $1.32 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,937 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grange Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grange Capital LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 51.0% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $19,125,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $122.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KKR. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm's business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

