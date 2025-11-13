B. Riley Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigetti Computing’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigetti Computing’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RGTI. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price target on Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Rigetti Computing stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 22,717,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,815,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.64. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $58.15.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 4,741.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 100,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,589. The trade was a 87.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Helene Gail Sandford sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $2,783,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 120,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,403,454.19. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 454,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,876 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 355,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Rigetti Computing by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 625,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 1,038.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

