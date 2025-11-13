FY2025 EPS Estimates for Alamo Group Cut by Sidoti Csr

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Alamo Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the industrial products company will earn $9.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.53. The consensus estimate for Alamo Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.53 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Alamo Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.92 EPS.

ALG has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $209.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.33.

Alamo Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ALG traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,963. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $157.07 and a 12-month high of $233.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.00 and its 200 day moving average is $202.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.27). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.41%.The business had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.55 million.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $555,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,984.47. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Alamo Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at $498,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Alamo Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter worth $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

