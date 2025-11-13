Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Nitto Denko Corp. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 98,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 39,411 shares.The stock last traded at $25.79 and had previously closed at $25.66.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

