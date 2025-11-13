BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $111.70, but opened at $105.50. BioNTech shares last traded at $105.97, with a volume of 447,244 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNTX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on BioNTech from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.10.

BioNTech Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.54.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 12.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

