Vox Royalty Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Vox Royalty has a dividend payout ratio of 71.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Vox Royalty Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ VOXR traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 92,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,855. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Vox Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $210.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.80 and a beta of 0.38.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Vox Royalty had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 16.92%.The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 million. Analysts predict that Vox Royalty will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

